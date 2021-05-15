Saturday, 15 May 2021

'Devastating' fire at historic Waimate homestead

    Te Kiteroa is a Retreat & Historic Homestead. Photo: NZME files
    Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze at Te Kiteroa Retreat & Historic Homestead in Waimate.

    A Waimate local said they noticed smoke coming from the homestead about 2pm on Saturday.

    They were called to the scene at 1.45pm, after reports of smoke coming from the two-storey building.A Waimate local said it is "devastating" and "terrible" to see the historic homestead on fire.

    The local is located up on a hill and can see "lots of smoke" coming from the homestead.

    There are currently six fire trucks tackling the fire with another two on their way to the lodge.A spokesman says the fire is well developed upstairs, but there appears to be no structural damage at this stage.

    No one was reportedly injured.Te Kiteroa is a retreat that hosts workshops, talks, retreats and meditative experiences.

    The homestead has seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and five ensuites and was build back in 1913.

    Te Kiteroa was due to host a Heritage Festival from May 25 to May 30.

