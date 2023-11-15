Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Driver's breath alcohol 'almost seven times' legal limit after funeral

    By Tim Scott
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A woman caught driving while allegedly almost seven times the legal alcohol limit told police she had been drinking wine at a funeral.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to a Perth St address in Oamaru at 2pm on November 10.

    They had received complaints that a vehicle was crossing the centre line.

    Police tracked the vehicle to Greta St where it was stopped in the middle of the road before being parked in a driveway.

    Police spoke to the driver, a 57-year-old woman, who showed signs of intoxication.

    Snr Sgt Bond said she admitted to drinking wine at a nearby funeral.

    The woman recorded a breath alcohol content of 1680mcg, nearly seven times the legal limit of 250mcg.

    Her licence was suspended for 28 days and police were awaiting blood results before a charging decision was made, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times