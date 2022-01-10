Monday, 10 January 2022

Girl taken to hospital after Oamaru Harbour shark attack

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Oamaru's Friendly Bay. File photo: ODT
    Oamaru's Friendly Bay. File photo: ODT
    An Oamaru teenager was taken to hospital after being attacked by a shark in Oamaru Harbour yesterday.

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a group of about five young people had been jumping off Holmes Wharf and paddling in the harbour when the 13-year-old girl was attacked.

    Emergency services were called to Friendly Bay about 4.30pm, and witnesses said the shark was dark grey and about 1.8m long, Sgt Woodbridge said.

    It was believed to be a sevengill shark, which were often spotted in the Oamaru Harbour area. There had been several reports of sightings on social media over the past month.

    The 13-year-old girl had several puncture wounds and was taken to Oamaru Hospital for treatment.

    Sgt Woodbridge said the girl was in good spirits after the attack and the injuries were not life-threatening.

    "It’s good it’s not a fatality ... she will live to tell a pretty amazing tale," he said.

    The attack came as a shock to the group of young people swimming in the harbour, one of them witnessing the girl being gripped in the shark’s mouth and shaken around, he said.

    Sgt Woodbridge advised people heading into the water to keep a watch for sharks and be cautious.

    rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter