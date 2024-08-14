'I'm 10 years past retiring': Temuka garage owners wind up business

Bev and Steve Rhodes have sold SW Rhodes Garage. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

After 28 years of service and servicing, SW Rhodes Garage in Temuka has closed its doors.

Steve and Bev Rhodes officially shut up shop two weeks ago. They have owned and operated the garage since February 1996.

They purchased the existing business, Spillane Auto, after moving from Millers Flat in Central Otago.

Up until 2006 the garage had also served as a BP station but the pumps and tanks were taken away, leaving the couple to focus more on the vehicle servicing and repairs side of the industry.

Looking back over the 28 years, Mr Rhodes said he had thoroughly enjoyed life in Temuka.

‘‘It’s been quite a good business and we certainly had some good people and good customers.

‘‘For 28 years there must have been something good about it.

‘‘It’s been work, work, work but it’s like they say: 'It’s not really hard work if you’ve enjoyed doing it'.’’

Alltech Auto Electrics has purchased the building and will be moving in over the course of the month. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

He said that this year finally felt like the right time to move on.

‘‘I’m 10 years past retiring and noticed that probably this year old age is starting to creep in.

‘‘You can get under a car in 10 seconds but it takes about an hour to get out.

‘‘If it had been 10 years ago I’d have probably been upset about it but I’m reasonably happy as it’s inevitable.’’

Mrs Rhodes now said it was time for them to simply enjoy life.

‘‘We’ve got no big travel plans; we’ve got family in Australia so we may go over there for a visit but that’s about as far as we’ll go.’’

By Connor Haley