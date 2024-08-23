Korean ski team including Olympian involved in triple-fatal Canterbury crash

A fatal head-on collision near Geraldine on Wednesday night involved members of South Korea’s national ski team.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to a crash scene at 3.15pm at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Rd on Wednesday.

Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

The New Zealand Herald reported that team members, coaches and others travelling as part of the party were convoying after a day of training when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and it is unconfirmed whether athletes or wider team members were among the three people who died.

Two others were seriously injured in the crash.

A source confirmed to the Herald that members of Korea's national ski team were involved in the crash, but she had not yet heard who had died.

The crash was witnessed by other team members, including a recent Olympic competitor, she said.

The team is in New Zealand to compete in the Winter Games, which begins in Queenstown today.

The vehicles — a four-wheel-drive and a people-mover — were travelling in opposite directions when the crash occurred, Inspector Vicki Walker said in a statement yesterday.

The three who died were in the people-mover and a fourth person was critically injured, Insp Walker said.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, who was travelling alone, was seriously injured.