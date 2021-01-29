Friday, 29 January 2021

Lightning strike causes fire in Sth Canterbury

    A lightning strike has caused a fire in South Canterbury.

    Emergency services were called to the fire on Levels Valley Rd about 12.30pm on Thursday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the lightning hit some logs in the middle of a paddock which caught fire.

    She said there was heavy rain in the area at the time but crews were called to the site to extinguish the fire.

    The forecast was for thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain across South Canterbury as a southerly front moved over the country.

    NZ Herald

