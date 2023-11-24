Main street closed in Fairlie due to asbestos contamination concerns

The Mackenzie District Council has closed part of a Fairlie street following a building fire. Photo: Facebook / Mackenzie District Council

District council officials have closed part of a street in the Canterbury town of Fairlie because of what they say is a severe risk of asbestos contamination from a burnt-out building.

The fish and chip shop on Riddle Street was extensively damaged on Monday and the Mackenzie District Council now says it contains asbestos.

It has closed a section of the street as well as a children's playground and the public toilets, and will start testing on Friday morning.

It would focus on areas around the nearby businesses and council staff were also wetting down shop fronts and the street to reduce the number of any airborne particles.

High winds on Thursday afternoon stirred up residue from the fire and more wind was forecast overnight.

The results of the tests would be known by later today or early Saturday.