Netflix series coming to town

Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew prepares a train carriage that will be loaded with logs to become a working sawmill for Netflix’s reproduction of John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel East of Eden. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Pre-production on the Netflix series being filmed in the Waitaki district next year is full-steam ahead.

The seven-part series East of Eden, set in the Salinas Valley, California, follows the intertwined families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, who are destined to re-enact the fateful biblical story of Cain and Abel.

Based on the 1952 John Steinbeck novel, the cast includes Hollywood actors Florence Pugh, Martha Plimpton and Christopher Abbott, and well-known Irish actor Ciaran Hinds.

The Otago Daily Times understands Pugh is filming in Auckland while a production set is being built for upcoming scenes to be filmed in Central Otago.

Oamaru’s Scottish Hall will be one of the many Waitaki film locations, as well as the historic Oamaru Railway Station.

About 500 people will be involved, with the miniseries filming in January in Oamaru.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said "it’s exciting’’ for the town.

"It’s really good for our hospitality sector and the production employees with extras and people from the town helping out, and it showcases our wonderful district.’’

This week the Waitaki District Council announced road closures in Oamaru on Harbour, Humber, Tyne Sts and Service Lane, due to the filming for 12 days in January.

While closure of part of the town centre might be "inconvenient’’, traffic management would "allow them to get through to where they need to be’’, Mr Kircher said.

Businesses in Harbour St would be compensated for closing during that period.

"To know they won’t be out of pocket is good,’’ he said.

Whitestone Civic Trust property manager Jacob Barwick said the trust was "proud’’ of the work it had done "quietly behind the scenes’’ for the past five months to secure the series in Oamaru.

"The incredible buildings in Oamaru are an amazing asset and it’s seen as an amazing film set ... a lot of work goes on in the background by the trust to bring these sort of things to town.’’

The economic benefits of the production were "huge’’.

Oamaru is not unfamiliar with film production crews in the town — Netflix’s The Royal Treatment and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog were shot here in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew said they had begun working with the Netflix production teams to "design systems’’ and use rail heritage items for scenes in the 1900s American period drama.

"I’ve had my entire team working on pre-production. One of carriages arrives on the 9th of December.’’

