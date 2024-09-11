Wednesday, 11 September 2024

One dead after crash on SH1

    One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi in the Waimate district this morning.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called at about 6.05am to the two-vehicle crash. 

    SH1 between Hook Swamp Rd and Hook Station Rd is expected to be closed for some time. 

    A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the NZ Herald one of the vehicles was on fire.

    Crews from Waimate, St Andrews and Timaru were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, while also assisting St John and police.

    Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

    Otago Daily Times

