One killed in light plane crash in Mackenzie Country

A person has died after a light plane crashed near Lake Ōhau.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the fatality in the crash at Twizel-Omarama Road near Lake Ōhau at 10.46am.

Police also confirmed they received a report of the crash but they didn't have any further detail.

A person has posted on social media that the plane has crashed into a field, however that is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Police are unable to provide further details at this time.