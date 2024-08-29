Park more accessible

Fraser Park in Timaru has been put through its paces to ensure each and every person in the community can enjoy the new facilities ahead of September’s opening.

South Canterbury based mobility equipment and living aid provider Heartland Mobility was invited to the park last week to test how the facility would handle those who needed a little extra support to get themselves around.

Owner Marty Godwin cruised around the park on a motorised mobility scooter checking the ramps were easy to navigate and the conference centre itself could be entered, exited and moved through safely.

Mr Godwin said the facilities definitely passed the test.

"They say there is about 20% of the population that has a disability in one form or another so it is a big thing and important that we can have accessibility for all."

Testing out the accessibility of Fraser Park for mobility vehicles are (from left) Fraser Park project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin, South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith and Heartland Mobility owner Marty Godwin. PHOTOS: CONNOR HALEY

"I was asked to come and have a look at the new Fraser Park and see what the facilities were like and how people with disabilities of all sorts would manage around here," Mr Godwin said.

"I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how really good the facilities are.

"It’s a great thing for Timaru and for anyone who is going to enjoy the rugby."

Fraser Park project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin said accessibility was a big factor when it came to designing the park.

"It’s really important to be inclusive of all people and all walks of life and to give them the same opportunities as everyone.

"Accessibility [is important] for your motorised wheelchairs, scooters, amputees, everyone. We’ve got flat surfaces to be able to come in and watch a variety of multi-sports and also enjoy the conference centre we’ve got here.

"It was always on the plans that one of the biggest items on the design was accessibility."

Marty Godwin (left) and Tim Hyde-Smith take a mobility scooter for a ride through the Fraser Park Pavilion.

She said careful care went into including design aspects like the ramp into the conference centre and a ramp out towards the main seating area as well as the flat space all along the front of the bleachers.

"Visibility — accessibility — it caters for everyone."

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith, who even decided to do a bit of testing on the scooter himself, said it was important that sport could be enjoyed by all.

"It’s very important that everybody is included.

"We’ve got past players that that have got mobility challenges nowadays, so it’s all just welcoming people along to the park and not just for rugby but all of the different sports that we’ve got as well.

"On game days there will be parking available, so just pre-book if you’re coming to the games so we can cater and look after people that are coming.

"We want to make sure their game day experience is as pleasant as possible not only enjoying watching the game but enjoying the hospitality afterwards."

The park still stands to officially open on September 14, when South Canterbury take on North Otago for the first Heartland home game of the season.

connor.haley@timarucourier.co.nz