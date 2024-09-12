Police seek dashcam footage of fatal collision between truck and car on SH1

Police investigating the fatal collision between a truck and car in the Waimate district yesterday want anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of it to come forward.

One person died after the collision on State Highway 1 near Makikihi, north of Oamaru, just after 6am on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.05am. Another patient was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

SH1 was closed all morning between Hook Swamp Rd and Hook Station Rd but reopened yesterday afternoon.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage," a spokesperson said.

If you can help, call 105 or visit police.govt.nz and click Update Report, using the reference number 240912/99.