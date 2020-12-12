Saturday, 12 December 2020

Six injured in crash near Tekapo

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Six people are injured, two seriously, after a two-car crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8) Saturday afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted about 12.20pm. 

    One person was initially trapped but they have since been extracted. 

    St John released a statement saying two helicopters were dispatched to transport the most seriously injured to Christchurch Hospital. 

    The four suffering moderate injuries have been taken by road ambulance to Timaru. 

    Part of SH8 was closed following the crash but it reopened shortly before 4pm. 

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter