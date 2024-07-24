State Highway 1 reopens after Timaru crash

One person has been injured in a crash that closed a section of State Highway 1 in Timaru for a time this morning.

Police said the two-vehicle collision, on the highway near Blair St at Washdyke, was reported about 5.10am.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours but in an update about 7.45am NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said it had fully reopened.

Police earlier advised motorists to expect delays.