Suspicious shed fire near Oamaru

An early morning shed fire in Ardgowan Rd is being treated as suspicious by Oamaru's emergency services.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said two appliances from Oamaru, and one tanker from Weston, were called to the scene at 4am today.

The small shed, which measured about 5m by 5m, was ''well alight'' when fire crews arrived at the property.

"They had two crews in breathing apparatus, one with a high-pressure hose reel and one with a low-pressure hose,'' the spokesman said.

The fire was extinguished by 4.30am, and crews spent another 20 minutes mopping up. A fire investigator was not required, but the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said police were investigating the fire, and the burglary of a caravan on the property.