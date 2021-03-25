Truck crash injures driver and cuts power

This crash on SH1 north of Herbert left about 90 customers without electricity supply. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

A truck driver was flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on State Highway 1 yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in SH1, north of Herbert at 8.06am, a police spokeswoman said.

The truck crashed into a power pole and Network Waitaki engineering manager Brad Fleming said that affected power supply to about 90 customers.

The pole was replaced by 3.23pm, and power reinstated.

A Waitaki District Council Facebook post said the water pump station supplying the area from Herbert south to Moeraki with drinking water was not operating.

Mr Fleming said power was restored at the pump station just before 4pm.

Meanwhile nearly 300 people went without power on Tuesday night after a car crashed into a power pole north of Oamaru.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash at 10.45pm, closing Hilderthorpe Rd and SH1 while Network Waitaki tended to the pole.

A single vehicle drove into a ditch before hitting the pole and badly damaging it.

Network Waitaki engineer manager Brad Fleming said power was out for about four hours, affecting 290 customers.

Sergeant Craig Sew Hoy said the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Oamaru police also attended a crash on SH1, south of Oamaru in Maheno at 8.50pm

when two cars collided near the highway’s intersection with Maheno-Kakanui Rd.

A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, but the other occupants of both cars were not injured, a spokeswoman said.