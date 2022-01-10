Monday, 10 January 2022

Watch: 13yo girl shows off bite marks after shark attack

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A video showing the bite marks sustained by a teenage girl in a shark attack in Ōamaru has been posted to social media.

    In the video, the 13-year-old girl can be seen in a hospital bed showing off her scars after receiving 52 stitches.

    She appears to be in good spirits with a smile on her face, and even laughing, throughout the video.

    When asked by family members in the room what she did during the attack she answers that she "just kept kicking" the shark.

    An update on the teenage girl who was attacked by a shark in Oamaru yesterday has been posted to...
    An update on the teenage girl who was attacked by a shark in Oamaru yesterday has been posted to social media. Photo: Supplied
    Yesterday, the Otago Daily Times reported Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a group of about five young people had been jumping off Holmes Wharf and paddling in the harbour when the girl was attacked.

    Emergency services were called to Friendly Bay about 4.30pm, and witnesses told police the shark was dark grey in colour and about 6ft long, Woodbridge said.

    It was believed to be a sevengill shark, which are often spotted in the Oamaru Harbour area. There had been several reports of sightings on social media over the past month.

    The girl had several puncture wounds, and was taken to Oamaru Hospital for treatment.

    Woodbridge said the girl was in good spirits after the attack, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

    - By Devon Bolger

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter