State Highway 1 blocked after trucks collide

Photo: ODT files

A person has been seriously injured after a collision involving two trucks on State Highway 1 this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Bush and Para Rds at Tuamarina, Marlborough, just after 9.50am on Thursday.

One person is believed to have serious injuries and SH1 has been blocked, a police spokesperson said.

"The highway is expected to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place.

"The serious crash unit has been notified."