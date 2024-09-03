Stronger powers sought to deal with derelict buildings

The old Bruce Printing building on Burnett St, Ashburton, which has been in a progressive state of demolition since the 2011 earthquake. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Stronger laws that encourage landlords to maintain the upkeep of commercial buildings have the support of Ashburton’s mayor.

Councils want stronger laws to allow them to take action on unoccupied buildings plaguing many cities and towns in New Zealand.

The push has been led by the Gisborne District Council and gained support from the Local Government NZ membership – including the Ashburton District Council.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said that support doesn’t guarantee changes will be made but that LGNZ will put pressure on the Government to take a look at it.

The Building Act 2004 allows a council to step in only once a building has become unsanitary or dangerous.

Councils want to be able to take proactive action on unoccupied or deteriorating buildings.

“There are those buildings all over the country, including here,” Brown said.

Gisborne had submitted images of its derelict buildings, including the Masonic Hotel which hosted the Queen in 1954.

“They are not as bad as one in Ashburton.

“It’s an eyesore in the middle of town. It’s not a good look.”

That building is likely the Bruce Printing building on Burnett Street which has been in a progressive state of demolition since the 2011 earthquake.

The building owner was granted consent for the demolition in 2012 but it carries no enforceable deadline.

LGNZ president and Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton said the councils are collectively asking the Minister for Building and Construction to investigate the issue and give councils more powers to do something about the buildings on behalf of the community.

“This isn’t the first time we have asked a government to take action on unoccupied buildings, but we hope this Government will take it seriously and make the necessary changes,” Broughton said.

By Jonathan Leask, Local democracy reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.