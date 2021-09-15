Three arrested after armed robbery at Z Amberley

Amberley Z was robbed at about 10.20pm last Wednesday. Photo: NZ Police

Police have charged three people in relation to an armed robbery at the Z Amberley petrol station last week.

CCTV footage of the alleged robbers, released by police after the incident, showed two people entering the service station on the corner of Carters and Courage Rds about 10.18pm last Wednesday.

Armed with a gun and wearing balaclavas, police said the pair demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot with a small amount of both.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson said three people - a 15-year-old boy, 21-year-old woman and 24-year-old man - have been arrested in relation to the robbery.

Z Amberley on Carters Rd. Photo: File image

The 15-year-old would appear in the Youth Court in Christchurch. The woman was due in Wellington District Court on Wednesday and the man in Christchurch District Court.

A Z Amberley staff member who turned up for the 11pm shift after the robbery said the attendant on duty was shaken but okay.

The service station remained closed immediately following the incident, but re-opened for business the next day.