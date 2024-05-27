Three seriously hurt in Ashburton fight - police

Canterbury police believe the three people who were injured in Ashburton on Sunday were involved in an altercation.

Officers found two seriously injured people in a car on William St about 2am on Sunday after attending a separate job on the same street.

Both were taken to hospital by police. A third person was also seriously injured but transported themselves to hospital.

Police said it appears the three people knew each other and no one else was being sought. in relation to the altercation.

Officers are still trying to piece together what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 105 and quote file number 240526/1036 or report it anonymously through Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.

With RNZ