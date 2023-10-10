Time to ride Hanmer Springs' new hydro slides

The new waterslides at Hanmer Springs - the Waiau Winder and Violet Vortex. Photo: Supplied

Hanmer Springs' two new $3.2 million hydro slides are set to open to the public tomorrow.

The Violet Vortex and Waiau Winder, named by a public vote, feature lighting and visual projection technology never seen before in New Zealand.

They will open to the public from 10am on Wednesday, October 11. The slides replace two 25-year-old green and beige slides which the pool said had been ridden about 17 million times collectively.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot said the Violet Vortex features LED technology, and the Waiau Winder has visual projections.

The projections could be changed to give different experiences on different days or seasons, such as mountain snowscapes or an underwater experience.

"We're projecting images onto the side of the slide as you're riding down it.

"The one we've got there at the moment, it looks as though you're right next to a tropical fish tank," Abbot said.

The new slides are designed so rafts, or other 'equipment', are not needed to get a good slide going. They use 'runout channels' for a smooth end to the ride without needing a separate splashdown pool.

Two other slides, the Superbowl and Conical Thrill, which opened in 2010 and 2019, will remain open.

The new slides have LED and projection lighting to add to the wild ride. Photo: Supplied

Residents and ratepayers can visit the pools for free on October 11 and 12, the pool said. They will be asked to provide a current Residents and Ratepayers card.

Opening the slides is "a significant celebration, following months of relentless effort and commitment from the entire project team", Abbot said.