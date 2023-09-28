Hanmer Springs new hydro slides named

Hanmer Springs' brand-new hydro slides have been named after more than 1000 suggestions from the public where whittled down to six finalists and put to the vote.

The state-of-the-art slides will be called Waiau Winder and Violet Vortex – with the winning names receiving more than twice as many votes than any other finalist.

Katie Paige-Hill, 21, named the Violet Vortex and says she is “so excited” to check it out during opening weekend on October 14.

“Hanmer Springs is such an amazing place – the pools, the walks, all the hydro slides. I cannot wait to try these new slides!”

The Violet Vortex is a purple, adrenaline-pumping ride, featuring LED lighting inside the slide.

The bright orange Waiau Winder will be a gentler ride, but still with twists and turns, featuring LED technology and experiential visual projections.

It is the first time this technology has been seen in New Zealand.

General manager Graeme Abbot says staff are counting down the days to opening.

“We were stunned to see such an influx of suggestions, but the most popular names were clear early in the voting – and the gap between the winning name and second place just got wider.

Photo: Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa

“The popularity of the contest goes to show how much hype there is around the opening. In just two weeks, everyone will be able to slide the Waiau Winder and Violet Vortex.”

Construction work is nearly complete and the new slides are set to be officially opened on October 11.

Members of the public who suggested the winning names win a family pass and exclusive access to the hydro slides on the morning of opening weekend.