Saturday, 3 June 2023

Two dead in holiday weekend crashes

    Two people have died in crashes around the country today as the King's Birthday holiday weekend begins.

    One person died in a single-vehicle accident near Pukenui in Northland this afternoon.

    Police were notified of the crash on No 2 Arterial Road about 12.20pm. One person died at the scene.

    Another person died in a single-vehicle crash on private property on Stanleys Road in Otaio, Waimate this evening.

    The incident was reported to police shortly after 6pm.

    Both accidents are under investigation, police said.

    Another person died Friday afternoon in an accident on Lewis Pass, police said Saturday morning.

