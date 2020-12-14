Monday, 14 December 2020

Vandals hit Nth Canterbury chicken rescue centre

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    The North Canterbury Chicken Rescue in action. Photo: Facebook / North Canterbury Chicken Rescue
    The North Canterbury Chicken Rescue in action. Photo: Facebook / North Canterbury Chicken Rescue
    A charity in North Canterbury responsible for rescuing and rehoming unwanted chickens has been attacked by vandals, leaving at least six hens injured.

    An unknown person entered the North Canterbury Chicken Rescue site in West Eyreton last Tuesday.

    The individual let about 400 chickens loose by opening gates and pens.

    The person is said to have also pulled more than half the water feeders from their pipes.

    The site has security cameras and founder Amanda Gill said they captured clear shots of the vandal’s face, as well as their vehicle and number plate.

    She has reported the incident to police and has managed to herd the loose chickens back to safety.

    But 150 of the animals released were roosters, and the aggression of some left several hens in bad shape.

    “There are six hens who will be needing intensive care, and more will need treatment for scalping,” she said.

    “They also let my two lambs out, and they’ve eaten my vege garden . . . they could have gotten on to the road.”

    Photo: Facebook / North Canterbury Chicken Rescue
    Photo: Facebook / North Canterbury Chicken Rescue

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter