Vandals hit Nth Canterbury chicken rescue centre

The North Canterbury Chicken Rescue in action. Photo: Facebook / North Canterbury Chicken Rescue

A charity in North Canterbury responsible for rescuing and rehoming unwanted chickens has been attacked by vandals, leaving at least six hens injured.

An unknown person entered the North Canterbury Chicken Rescue site in West Eyreton last Tuesday.

The individual let about 400 chickens loose by opening gates and pens.

The person is said to have also pulled more than half the water feeders from their pipes.

The site has security cameras and founder Amanda Gill said they captured clear shots of the vandal’s face, as well as their vehicle and number plate.

She has reported the incident to police and has managed to herd the loose chickens back to safety.

But 150 of the animals released were roosters, and the aggression of some left several hens in bad shape.

“There are six hens who will be needing intensive care, and more will need treatment for scalping,” she said.

“They also let my two lambs out, and they’ve eaten my vege garden . . . they could have gotten on to the road.”