Group that rescues Canterbury chickens launches fundraising page

North Canterbury Chicken Rescue in action. Photo: Facebook / North Canterbury Chicken Rescue

A group set up in North Canterbury to "rescue unwanted or dumped chickens" has launched a fundraising page.

RNZ spoke to North Canterbury Chicken Rescue founder, Amanda Gill, about her passion for chickens and why chickens make such good pets.

The group's Givealittle fundraising page can be found here.

"We rescue unwanted and dumped chickens to rehabilitate these for rehoming," the group says.

"North Canterbury Chicken Rescue (NCCR) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of unwanted and dumped chickens.

"NCCR is volunteer managed and relies on donations to maintain its operations.

"We house hundreds of pullets, hens and roosters at any given time, undertake frequent rescue operations, take on surrendered chickens that are no longer wanted by owners, and rehome thousands of chickens per year.

"If you can help alleviate our extensive ongoing costs (housing, equipment, feed, dietary supplements, medical treatment, mileage etc) with a one-off or regular donation, it would be greatly appreciated.