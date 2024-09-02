Waipara forestry fire expected to spread overnight

Photo: Supplied / Fire and Emergency NZ

Windy weather is continuing to hamper firefighting efforts at a large forestry blaze in North Canterbury, which is expected to increase in size overnight.

The fire has been burning since Thursday and it was hoped that Fire and Emergency would be able to get it put out by the weekend. But strong winds saw the fire break its containment line on Sunday and it moved from 40ha in size to 85.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Brian Keown said the fire remained about 84 hectares in size.

Winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour on Monday meant helicopters had to be stood down at times.

"[The wind] has pushed it into some light fuels which has created a lot of smoke which has been pushed through to Amberley and at times to Waipara itself," Keown said.

Winds were expected to reach more than 100km/h on Tuesday

Keown said while the fire was burning well away from properties, an evacuation plan was in place if needed.

"Crews will closely monitor the fire ground overnight. Multiple crews, helicopters and heavy machinery will be on site ready to continue containment efforts from the morning."

All outdoor fires have been banned in Canterbury until next Monday due to warm windy conditions.

Fire and Emergency declared a prohibited fire season for the Canterbury District.

It said all previously granted fire permits were no longer valid.