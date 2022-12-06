Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley. Photo: Getty Images

US actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer. She was 71.

Alley shot to fame in the TV comedy Cheers, set in a Boston bar. She went on to have starring film roles in Look Who’s Talking and Star Trek II.

Alley’s children True and Lillie Parker confirmed her death on her Instagram page.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

”She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Source: Instagram

The pair thanked medical staff at Moffitt Cancer Center for caring for their mother.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe in Cheers, which she starred in from 1987 until 1993.