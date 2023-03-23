Teen (13) beaten, tortured by girls on Sunshine Coast

- Warning: Contains disturbing content

Three young girls have been charged after another girl was held against her will, beaten and tortured north of Brisbane.

The trio allegedly recorded the attack after a 13-year-old was lured to a home at Tewantin on the Sunshine Coast on March 11.

The teen was held against her will for several hours, and was beaten, slashed with a knife and taunted with verbal abuse.

She'd been befriended by her attackers before she was reportedly invited to a party.

Police later charged three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14, with multiple offences, including assault causing bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and armed robbery.

All three have been remanded in custody to face Maroochydore Children's Court.

Police have appealed for people not to share any images or vision of the attack out of respect for the victim and to deny the notoriety of those involved.

Investigations are ongoing.