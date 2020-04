Almost two weeks into the lockdown, here's what some of you have been up to on day 13.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Mat Prior works on his chipping game at Upper Riccarton Domain.

Holly and Renee take dog Bailey for a walk in Upper Riccarton.

Getting out for some exercise.

The neighbourhood cat lazing in the Upper Riccarton sun.

A Riccarton man jams to some music on the border of his property.