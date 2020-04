Here's how life in Christchurch looked through the lens on day 20 of the lockdown.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Playing in the leaves on Paparoa St, Papanui.

Painting the fence on McFaddens Rd, St Albans.

Out for a walk on Mays Rd, St Albans.

Getting some exercise on Garreg Rd, Bryndwr.

Walking the dog on Mahars Rd, Mairehau.