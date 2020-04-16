Day 22 of the lockdown in Christchurch

Here's how life in Christchurch looked through the lens on day 22 of the lockdown.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times

1_13.jpg Grocery run on Waimairi Rd, Upper Riccarton.

2_7.jpg Stopping for a rest on Main North Rd.

3_8.jpg Demolition of ARA's two-storey C Block on Madras St on hold.

4_6.jpg Getting the weeds sorted on Medway St, Richmond.

5_7.jpg Getting some exercise on North Parade, Richmond.

6_1.jpg Leaves taking over Riverside Market.

7_2.jpg A deserted Cathedral Square.