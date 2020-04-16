Thursday, 16 April 2020

Day 22 of the lockdown in Christchurch

    Here's how life in Christchurch looked through the lens on day 22 of the lockdown.
     
    All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times
     

    Grocery run on Waimairi Rd, Upper Riccarton.
    Stopping for a rest on Main North Rd.
    Demolition of ARA's two-storey C Block on Madras St on hold.
    Getting the weeds sorted on Medway St, Richmond.
    Getting some exercise on North Parade, Richmond.
    Leaves taking over Riverside Market.
    A deserted Cathedral Square.
    Colombo Street.
    More graffiti on the Woolston Borough Monument on Ferry Rd.
