Day 22 of the lockdown in Christchurch

Star News Life in a Bubble 0 CommentsHere's how life in Christchurch looked through the lens on day 22 of the lockdown. All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times 1_13.jpg Grocery run on Waimairi Rd, Upper Riccarton. 2_7.jpg Stopping for a rest on Main North Rd. 3_8.jpg Demolition of ARA's two-storey C Block on Madras St on hold. 4_6.jpg Getting the weeds sorted on Medway St, Richmond. 5_7.jpg Getting some exercise on North Parade, Richmond. 6_1.jpg Leaves taking over Riverside Market. 7_2.jpg A deserted Cathedral Square. 8_3.jpg Colombo Street. 9_2.jpg More graffiti on the Woolston Borough Monument on Ferry Rd.