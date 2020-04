Here's how day 8 of the lockdown looked through the lens in Christchurch.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Taking the greyhounds for a walk on Ashgrove Tce, Somerfield.

All wrapped up on Brougham St, Addington.

Out for some exercise on Springs Rd, Prebbleton

Racing along on Blakes Rd, Prebbleton

The Pier at New Brighton is closed.