Getting fit and avoiding head-on collisions

“I haven’t been this fit . . . ever,” came the exasperated response to my nod as I kept my distance and curved away past her.

She was going one way, and I was going the other, like the thousands of others who are pounding the streets during lockdown.

Yes, like the woman with the big smile, bright pink shirt, white hat, and small dog in tow, I have got the running shoes back on. Not that mine had been left totally idle in recent months, but they could have been laced up more often than they have.

Since the lockdown, I have been out once and sometimes twice a day. And it is paying off. The kilos are falling off, and I am feeling much, much fitter.

There are people of all shapes, sizes and levels of fitness out on the pavements and roads. Everyone seems happy. You wave, nod and if you are at a reasonable distance, say “gidday mate,” “how are ya,” “good thanks.”

But everyone knows to keep their distance. Blind corners and narrow tracks are the most treacherous areas. But you know to run wide of the corners and keep an eye out on tracks for anyone ahead.

The days of stopping for a breather to give a friendly dog a pat are gone for now. I suspect most dogs now seem to realise that too.

So life for many in the bubble will almost certainly mean we will emerge fitter, maybe even too for an older campaigner spotted at the weekend on his bike.

But as he rode towards a certain residence, a driveway meeting was happening, and of course a little bit of harmless liquid refreshment was being consumed – all from a very safe distance I am told.

He knew those at the meeting, stopped for a chat and possibly something else.

Great for the mental health in these troubling times.