Exhibition of dune plants at New Brighton Library dedicated to eminent horticulturalist

Briar Cook sketching among the plants on the estuary dunes. Photo: Supplied

Briar Cook is showcasing her native dune plants exhibition at the New Brighton Library this month.

The exhibition holds a special place for the New Brighton artist - it is a dedication to her father, eminent horticulturalist, Alleyne Cook, who died in October 2019.

Cook grew up surrounded by plants and, as a child, followed her father around the garden asking him every question she could think of.

Her father was credited with being the main designer and planter of the Ted and Mary Greig Rhododendron Garden in Stanley Park, Vancouver.

The well known horticulturalist died at his North Vancouver home in 2019 just shy of his 95th birthday.

Alleyne Cook with his wife Barbara in their North Vancouver garden in 1997. Photo: Supplied

Although she has worked as an artist for about 30 years, often with plant material, she never imagined they would be shared with others.

"My first impulse was to simply see more clearly the plants I was drawing," Cook said.

"Once I started looking closely at our beautiful native plants, I wanted to learn more, and then I wanted to share what I have learned with everyone.

"I am proud of this project, which was created with funding from the creative communities scheme and this resource is for any age, who is interested in the native plants who call our sand dunes home.

"In my opinion, any definition of the New Brighton community needs to include the plants that make our lives here possible.

"I hope this resource will encourage everyone living close to the sea to take a closer look at these beautiful community members."