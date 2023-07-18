Hodgkins painting to go under the hammer

This oil painting by Dunedin-born artist Frances Hodgkins, titled 'Still Life', is among a handful of rare and important fine works up for auction at the International Art Centre in Auckland on July 25. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Collectors from around the world will be rubbing their hands together later this month when rare and important fine artworks by esteemed artists Frances Hodgkins, William Hodges and Charles Frederick Goldie go up for auction.

An oil painting by Dunedin-born Hodgkins, titled Still Life, is among 122 artworks to go under the hammer at the International Art Centre in Auckland on July 25.

The work was painted at Pound Farm, in Suffolk, England in 1930, and is predicted to sell for between $450,000 and $650,000.

It shows an Italian jug, a blue and white oriental porcelain dish and a curved blue-glazed sweet bowl, grouped with a flowering begonia in a terracotta pot — all on a Japanese black lacquered tray, sitting on a four-legged English oak stool.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said Hodgkins was "a highly sought-after" artist.

"There is always so much interest in her works and that makes it difficult to predict the final sale price."

He said the sale would also feature significant and historically important New Zealand paintings by Hodges and Goldie.

Hodges was the official artist on Captain James Cook’s second voyage to New Zealand, aboard HMS Resolution.

One of his paintings titled A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay, from 1777, is thought to be the first oil painting of a New Zealand landscape by a professional artist, and is expected to fetch up to $1.2 million at the auction.

Goldie is considered the pre-eminent artist of New Zealand Maori kaumatua (respected elders).

His 1933 oil painting, Memories Tearara, of a chieftainess of the Arawa tribes of Rotorua, is expected to fetch up to $1.5 million at the auction.

Other offerings include a screen print by Banksy and artworks by Ralph Hotere, Grahame Sydney, Don Binney, Michael Smither, Gretchen Albrecht, Michael Hight, Robert Ellis, Allen Maddox, Peter Stichbury, Toss Woollaston and Garth Tapper.

By Garth Tapper