Melbourne Cup work sweepstake: No 'firearms or sexual services' as prizes

    If you are organising the Melbourne Cup work place sweepstake don't offer firearms or sexual services as prizes.

    The Department of Internal Affairs has released its do's and don'ts for the first Tuesday in November tradition.

    • Prize money can’t exceed $500.
    • All money raised must be returned as prizes.
    • Firearms, liquor, tobacco and sexual services are all prohibited prizes.
    • The organiser can’t pocket a fee or profit in any way from holding a sweepstake.

    The Melbourne Cup will be run at Flemington on Tuesday, November 3, and is known as the race that stops the nation.

    Sweepstakes, such as those run during the Melbourne Cup, are allowed under the Gambling Act 2003, but must comply with certain rules.

    They can be found here.

