Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O'Connor dead at 56

Sinead O'Connor performing in 1998. Photo: Getty

Sinead O'Connor, the Irish singer known for her stirring voice, 1990 chart topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" and outspoken views, has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying.

Brash and direct - her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture's long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality – O'Connor irrevocably changed the image of women in music.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," RTE quoted a statement from the singer's family as saying.

O'Connor crashed on to the global music scene at the beginning of the decade with her mesmerizing version of the song originally written by Prince, facing directly into the camera and crying for the music video, which has been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube.

Known as much for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Her views on religion were especially controversial in parts of Ireland but also a brave representation of a shift that was taking shape in society away from the deep influence of the Catholic church.

"Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

O'Connor was born in the affluent Dublin suburb of Glenageary on December 8, 1966. She was sent to a reform school for girls but left in her mid-teens to focus on a career in music, after co-writing a song for Irish band In Tua Nua.

The band's drummer discovered her singing at his sister's wedding.

She moved to London in 1985 and after scrapping the initial tapes for her debut LP on the grounds that the production was too Celtic, she took the producer's seat herself and began re-recording the album, called "The Lion and the Cobra", which would go on to earn her a Grammy Award nomination.

However, it was track six on the follow-up album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got", that catapulted O'Connor to global fame.

Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" first appeared on a 1985 album for his side project The Family, but he only regularly started performing the song live after O'Connor's haunting take made the song a number one hit in the UK and U.S.

The record earned O'Connor four more Grammy nominations - and a win for best alternative music performance - but she shunned the ceremony in protest at the "false and destructive materialistic values" of the music industry.

She released two more albums in the early '90s and several more in the 2000s while publicly sharing her struggles with mental health illness. Her teenage son took his life last year.

O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, though continued to perform under the name Sinead O'Connor.

"Everyone wants a pop star, see?" she wrote in her 2021 memoir "Rememberings". "But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame."