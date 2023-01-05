Author Fay Weldon dies

Fay Weldon in Australia in 2000. Photo: Getty Images

Author Fay Weldon, who grew up in Christchurch and is well known for novels including The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil, has died aged 91.

Born in September 1931, Weldon grew up in Christchurch where her father, Frank Thornton Birkinshaw, worked as a doctor. In 1936, when she was five, her parents agreed to separate, later divorcing.

She and her sister Jane spent the summers with her father, first in Coromandel and later in Auckland. She attended Christchurch Girls' High School for two years from 1944.

In September 1946, when she was 15, Weldon returned to England with her mother and sister.

She recalled: "I was a literary groupie from the antipodes ... Not that I had any intention of being a writer at the time – too much like hard work. All I wanted was to get married and have babies."

Her family has released a statement through her agent.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright. She died peacefully this morning January 4,” the statement read.

Fay Weldon photographed in 1982. Photo: Stuart William MacGladrie/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Weldon published her first novel The Fat Woman’s Joke in 1967.

Her other work included the 1971 book Down Among The Women and 1975's Female Friends.

The Life and Loves Of a She-Devil was adapted into a TV series as well as a film starring Meryl Streep.

Her novel Praxis was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Weldon studied economics and psychology at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Weldon was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to literature in 2001.