Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Driver goes viral after refusing customer over 'racist' remarks

    A video of an app rideshare driver ordering a couple out of his car after a woman made offensive comments about taxi and Uber drivers has created a storm online.

    James Bode posted footage of the exchange, which took place last week in Pennsylvania in the United States.

    The driver is seen welcoming the woman, before she turned around and said: "Wow, you like a white guy".

    In response, Bode said: "What's that? Excuse me?"

    The woman continued: "You're like a normal guy, like you speak English," she said while patting his shoulder. "Sorry."

    That's when Bode had heard enough and demanded the woman get out of the car, telling her it was highly inappropriate.

    "Nah, you can get out of the car," Bode then told her.

    "That's inappropriate, that's completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?"

    The female passenger reportedly owns a bar and has since shut down the venue's website and Facebook page after being identified.

    Police are also investigating.

    NZ Herald

