Ed's coming - but not to the South Island

Ed Sheeran performing in Dunedin in 2018. Photo: Craig Baxter

Ed Sheeran's coming to New Zealand next year - but the South Island is not on the tour schedule.

The British singer is set to return to New Zealand and Australia in February and March 2023 for a run of stadium shows as part of his + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’).

It will be the first since his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2018, which saw him smash the record for the highest selling tour in history, with 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone, including three sold-out concerts in Dunedin.

The concerts at Forsyth Barr Stadium over Easter in March injected close to $38 million into Dunedin, with then-mayor Dave Cull saying it was one of the biggest weekends in the city's history.

Next year, Sheeran will perform in Wellington at Sky Stadium on February 2 and Auckland's Eden Park on February 10, before crossing the Tasman to play Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said he's thrilled to host the show - and can't wait for audiences to see the new production, which will have Sheeran in the centre of the stadium surrounded by fans - otherwise known as performing "in the round".

"Ed Sheeran is as big as it gets, and we're thrilled that the tour will start in Wellington. We're particularly excited about the production which will see Ed perform in the round surrounded by fans. Every seat will have a fantastic view of the stage!"

Sheeran is the latest addition to a packed summer line-up of events in New Zealand including Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and SIX60.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, March 21 via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday, March 23 (12pm) via ticketek.co.nz. Prices range from $189.90 to $89.90.

- ODT Online and NZ Herald