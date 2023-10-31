Former Yellow Wiggle on stage in Christchurch

Christchurch kids will have the chance to sing and dance with a former member of The Wiggles when she brings her special show to the city in December.

‘Emma Memma’ - performer Emma Watkins - will take to the stage for her Twirly Tour show at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday, December 15.

Watkins shot to fame as the first-ever female member of The Wiggles, inheriting the famous yellow skivvy from Greg Page in 2013 and continuing her role in the group until 2021.

She debuted her own children’s entertainment character, Emma Memma, in 2022. Her solo shows combine dance, sign language, and music.

Much like The Wiggles, Watkins also has a colourful collection of friends she brings along, including Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly, and Waffles The Wombat.

Watkins expertise in sign language is backed up by her impressive resume.

She studied sign language, completing her Diploma of Auslan (Australian Sign Language), and is currently studying a Diploma in Interpreting at Deaf Connect and her PhD at Macquarie University in Sydney, with a focus on the affective, artistic integrations of sign language, dance and film editing.

Watkins is encouraging people to dress in Elvin Melvin’s favourite colours for the show: Orange, pink and green.

"To celebrate the start of the festive season, we wanted to bring our Twirly Tour to some of our favourite places in New Zealand to sing, dance and learn sign language with us in December.

"This is the first time we are taking our live show to these beautiful towns and we are so looking forward to seeing families dressing up in their special orange, pink and green outfits!"

Tickets to the show are available here.

-With NZ Herald