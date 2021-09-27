Hilary Barry dishes out another brutally honest lockdown post

Hilary Barry in lockdown. Photo: Hilary Barry via Facebook

TVNZ star Hilary Barry's latest post accurately captures the mood in Auckland as the region passes its 40th day in lockdown.

Barry used the social media tool FaceApp to virtually age herself, and several of her followers could relate.

"Is lockdown ageing you? Me too, [sic]" she shared.

A commenter pointed out she looked identical to Great British Bakeoff star Mary Berry.

"It's all those baking shows you've been doing for us online. You've morphed into Mary Berry," another follower said.

"You are still gorgeous whether lockdown is aging you or not. You [are] an inspiration to other women in your age bracket," one of her followers posted in the comment section.

While some took the post at face value, most of her followers clicked that she had used an editing app.

Barry has given her followers joyful distractions during each of the Covid-19 lockdowns, including her #FormalFriday looks and baking live streams.

While she retired the #FormalFriday tradition when Auckland dropped to alert level 4, her last look went out with a bang. Barry posed barefoot with smudged makeup and messy hair among an open bag of chips, peanut butter and empty cans.

Of course, she retained her tiara.

"Are we there yet?" she captioned the post.

Last Friday she announced: "I've hung up the tiara for Level 3 but I love that you're keeping on going," she shared in response to a fan's formal Friday post.

And last week Barry had some choice words for anti-vaxxers, and encouraged all of her followers to get vaccinated.

"I love the outrage of anti-vaxxers who get offended when I block them," she posted on Twitter. "Like, babes, what were you expecting? PS get vaccinated."