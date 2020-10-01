Innermost desires expressed in art at Hagley Park

One of six billboards within Hagley Park. Image: Natasha Matila-Smith’s / SCAPE Public Art Season 2020

Kiwi artist Natasha Matila-Smith’s confessional messages - from off-hand revelations to her innermost desires - are set to go on display at Hagley Park in Christchurch.

The messages will be on display as part of SCAPE’s Public Art Season 2020, which starts on Saturday, October 3.

The six billboards that make up Frank, Love and the apocalypse 2020 transpose the personal and intimate onto spaces used for leisure and socialising, a SCAPE Public Art Season 2020 spokesperson said.

"Consisting of six still billboards and a short time-based work, they sometimes read like a diary entry, sometimes like a conversation, and yet other times because of the scale and location, like an advertisement.

"The work runs counter to narratives of self-improvement prevalent in both online and offline media - especially during the Covid crisis - and gives voice to anxiety; which while often acknowledged in discourse around mental health is seldom articulated directly.

"A number of other statements on the work reinforce this feeling, creating a cacophony of self-doubt."

Said Matila-Smith: "My practice addresses themes such as unrequited love, limerence, modern intimacy and online identities; it’s also littered with pop culture references and nostalgia for things that may not have ever been real like the perfect French boyfriend...”