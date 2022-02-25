Friday, 25 February 2022

Mum interrupts TV reporter's coverage

    It was meant to be just another regular work day for TV reporter Myles Harris - instead, thanks to his mum, he ended up going viral this week.

    The ABC journalist, based in Ohio, was filming a segment when he was interrupted by an unexpected guest: His own mother.

    Harris' mum, Sandi, drove past him and stopped to say hello. The whole interaction was caught on camera and ended up going viral on social media.

    "This is my mum, hold on," the reporter says to the cameraman, identified on social media as DeAngelo Byrd.

    "Hi baby!" his mum then yells from her car.

    "I'm trying to work right now and you're over there calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi," he tells her.

    "Hi DeAngelo!" the proud mum replied, smiling and waving.

    He then quickly told her to keep moving as she was "holding up traffic".

    "Don't be holding up traffic, because you've got cars behind you," he said.

    Sandi said "all right", blew her son a kiss and drove away.

    Harris posted the clip on his Instagram page, with the caption: "Typical Sandi, Yes, typical Sandi …"

    Social media users found the display of motherly love and pride very relatable.

    "Adorable … nothing like a Momma's love," one person commented.

    "Mom's always gon be ya biggest cheerleader," someone else said.

     

     

