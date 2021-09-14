Tuesday, 14 September 2021

'Really emotive watch': New short film features Christchurch smokers

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Christchurch smokers share stories of the harm caused by their addiction in Community Voices, a new short film to be launched later this year.

    Community Voices is a Smokefree Canterbury initiative, featuring Stop Smoking practitioner Teresa Butler and her clients.

    A reformed smoker herself, Butler said she came up with the film idea as consultation was under way on the Government's Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan.

    "I thought: 'I have to capture these stories, how do we do it'?" she said.

    Smoking killed Butler’s mother at the age of 72.

    "It’s killing our whakapapa," Butler said.

    The video is to be launched by the Cancer Society of New Zealand Canterbury West Coast Division.

    Deputy manager health promotion Amanda Dodd said the division would time it with the release of the action plan, expected later this year.

    In the meantime, she was happy to feature it on Star News and hoped it would raise awareness of the action plan’s smokefree goal.

    "I think it’s a really emotive film to watch, people have been very honest about how tobacco has affected themselves, their whanau, their wider community, and the struggles that they face on a daily basis,” Dodd said.

    Thirteen deaths in New Zealand a day are attributed to tobacco use.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter