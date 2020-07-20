Resonance Ensemble orchestra back on city stage

Tony Ryan has been involved with performing arts at Linwood College for more than 30 years. Photo: Resonance.net.nz

Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before the level 4 lockdown on Thursday.

In a programme titled Liberation, the orchestra will perform a concert of classics at 7.30pm at The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts on Armagh St. It will be directed by Christchurch conductor and composer Tony Ryan.

Ryan's latest composition, Lockdown March, was written in May and will feature on the programme.

Lockdown March is a short lively piece for the full orchestra. New Zealand orchestras are the first in the world to present live public concerts.

Resonance Ensemble was planning a concert in June with a guest soloist from Australia but devised a new programme to get back to public concerts as soon as possible.

Soprano Helen Charlton will join the orchestra for two extracts from Beethoven’s Egmont music in recognition of the composer’s 250th birthday celebrations, and two players from the orchestra’s ranks will feature as soloists in well-known pieces by Massenet.

The programme will open with Rossini’s popular and sparkling Barber of Seville overture and will feature Schubert’s sunny and optimistic Sixth Symphony as the centrepiece.

Tickets cost $20 (seniors $15) at the door, or book online here.