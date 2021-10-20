Snoop Dogg announces Christchurch show

The rapper is coming to New Zealand in 2022. Photo: Supplied

Snoop Dogg is heading to New Zealand for two major outdoor shows in 2022.

The entertainment star and hip-hop legend will perform in Auckland and Christchurch next year, joined by fellow American rappers Obie Trice, Warren G and D12.

The rapper hasn't performed in Aotearoa since 2008 and is excited to return for his "I Wanna Thank Me" tour celebrating the release of his album and documentary of the same name.

The tour will kick off in Christchurch at the Orangetheory Stadium on Friday November 4, 2022, then heading to Auckland's Trusts Outdoors on Saturday November 5 2022.

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday October 26 2021, with general public tickets on offer from Wednesday October 27.

While the doco celebrates 25 years of Snoop's career, the upcoming tour is all about the music. He's been hailed by Rolling Stone as "America's Most Lovable Pimp; a hip-hop star that has survived gangsta rap, charmed Hollywood and won over soccer moms – a hip-hop

family man who's evolved from consummate thug to ultimate mack", and remains one of the most iconic figures in music.

He's baked brownies with Martha Stewart, roasted Trump on national TV and even raved about New Zealand's Olympic women's rugby team performance of the haka.

Snoop first turned heads when he appeared on Dr Dre's album The Chronic in 1992. Now he has 17 studio albums to his name as well as 17 Grammy nominations and millions of record sales. That's not to mention his film and TV appearances and his own cannabis business.

The rapper shows no signs of slowing down - and Kiwi fans have something to look forward to in his performances next year.

Snoop Dogg "I Wanna Thank Me" Australian Tour 2022

•Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch - Friday November 4

•Trusts Outdoors, Auckland - Saturday November 5