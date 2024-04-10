UB40 guitarist considers moving to Chch

UB40 founding member and guitarist Robin Campbell has revealed he is once again considering moving to Christchurch.

It comes as the iconic UK reggae band announced two New Zealand shows - in Christchurch at Wolfbrook Arena on October 8 and Auckland (Trusts Arena, October 10) - as part of their 45th anniversary Red Red Wine Tour. Their new album UB45 will also be released on April 19.

UB40's Robin Campbell. Photo: Getty Images

Campbell said he always loves coming to New Zealand and the reception the band gets.

“We’re always treated beautifully, it’s a very friendly place,” he told the New Zealand Herald.

“I love not just coming to Auckland and playing the big show, but I also love going south.

“I love Christchurch, it’s always reminded me of England decades ago, I almost moved there. I loved it that much,” he said.

But Campbell said the practicalities of being based in England did stop his plans but he hasn’t fully written off moving to New Zealand.

“I always had half a plan that when I retired, I would move to NZ, but I’ve never retired, I just kept going,” he told the New Zealand Herald.

Reflecting on the band’s 45th anniversary Campbell said one of his many highlights was when they were inducted into the Māori Nation in the 1980s.

“It was just a fantastic experience, it was such a surprise because we weren’t expecting it,” he said.

“When we arrived there were thousands of people singing to us, and it was, it was a beautiful thing that’s remained legendary for the band.”

From left - Martin Meredith, Matt Doyle, Laurence Parry and Robin Campbell of UB40 performing at the Birmingham Festival on February 28, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

UB40 will be joined on their tour by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Eagle-Eye Cherry, known for his hit Save Tonight.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Monday (April 15) from 1pm. General public tickets go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday (April 17).