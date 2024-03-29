Warbirds over Wanaka: Big crowd at practice day

A Yakovlev Yak-3 on display at Wānaka Airport. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSOON

Aviation enthusiasts turned out for a chance to see some impressive aircraft today ahead of the Warbirds over Wanaka show.

The popular event had been grounded for the past six years due to Covid pandemic restrictions.

This Easter weekend sees its return, with a sellout crowd of at least 60,000 people set to attend the show on Saturday and Sunday.

A big crowd turned out for the practice day. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A large crowd rugged up on a sunny but chilly morning for the practice session at Wānaka Airport today and an ODT photographer there said the public stand was full by late morning.

Tickets for children were free today, making it more affordable for families.

In 2018, the show drew 55,000 people in total but this year, to meet demand, the general admission area was expanded and extra tickets were released for Saturday and Sunday.

A free, half-hour lakefront demonstration over Roys Bay will be held at 4.30pm today.

A Leonardo C27J Spartan flown in by the Royal Australian Air Force. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

What you need to know

Tickets: Sold out for Saturday and Sunday.

Lakefront demonstration: Starts 4.30pm over Roys Bay on Good Friday. Expect a crowd of 8000.

Roads: Expect delays. Allow extra time. People are travelling to Wānaka from all over the South Island. To plan routes, go to journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner. To check congestion, go to www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/easter-weekend-2024

Mt Iron and Ballantyne roundabouts: Open. Roadworks have been paused for Easter. Watch for gravel. Go slowly, follow the signs. More information at www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/upper-clutha-safety-improve....